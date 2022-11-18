Stocks edge higher, Chinese stocks pare weekly gains
Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading on Friday morning.
Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does
Fintech companies have revolutionized investing, investors have often been able to scoop up stocks for no trading commissions over the last few years. Investors who have a few dollars to invest can buy at least one whole share of each of these three affordable stocks for less than $50. Regardless of what's going on around the world, it's a safe bet (sadly health-wise) that cigarettes will always be consumed due to nicotine's addictive nature.
Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.
2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r
What happened Next-generation fintech and digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had a lousy Thursday on the stock market. Somewhat counter-intuitively, given the company's recent financial performance, an analyst lowered his price target on the stock.
Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year. Riding the coattails of successful investors isn't a great way to gain notoriety, but it could give your portfolio a boost. Warren Buffett and the holding company he's managed since the 1960s, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), recently disclosed some heavy investments into dividend-paying stocks during the third quarter of 2022.
Oil markets are declining as NATO clears Russia of wrongdoing in the Poland missile strike that killed two civilians.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $3.23 billion, beating the consensus of $3.18 billion. Carried volume in Q3 was 842 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 5%. The operating margin was 47.8%, and the operating income was $1.5 billion. The company held $4.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% Y/Y to $1.93 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 60%. Net debt as
These wealthy hedge fund managers were buying stocks as the market was falling in the third quarter.
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shareholders have had a brutal 2022, with the stock falling 81% this year. Twilio's business is still executing at a high level, despite what the stock movement indicates. Twilio's stock problems primarily come from sentiment change, but there are multiple reasons why the conversation around Twilio's business has turned negative.
From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO
Equity options worth $2.1 trillion in notional value are set to expire on Friday in the latest monthly event where weekly and monthly options tied to single stocks, equity indexes and exchange-traded funds expire, risking an explosion of volatility across markets.
During the third quarter, Warren Buffett's "secret" portfolio more than doubled its stake in one of the world's top dividend-paying companies.
The company generated adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, surpassing Wall Street's consensus earnings estimate of $0.84 per share. Investors and analysts applauded Cisco's strong results, and the stock price closed 5% higher on Thursday. Fun fact: If not for the anti-dilutive effects of the buyback program, Cisco would barely have satisfied the consensus-earnings target.
Piper Sandler raised its price target on Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) to $8 from $3 and upgraded to Overweight from a Neutral rating. The upgrade follows a surprisingly positive advisory committee vote of 9-4 in favor of tenapanor as monotherapy and 10-2 (1 abstention) as combo therapy for controlling serum phosphorus in dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD). While we found the vote itself remarkable, it was more meaningful that the vote was not split along “party lines,” the analyst wro
Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 27.2% year-on-year to $282.05 million. Reported TCE rates for Capesize and Panamax/Ultramax vessels of $22,658 per day and $23,562 per day, respectively in Q3. The operating expenses increased 18.7% Q/Q to $202.2 million. The operating margin was 36%, and operating income for the quarter fell 34.7% Q/Q to $101.6 million. The company held $132.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022. Cash provi
Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
If you want some great investing advice, just listen to The Rolling Stones: You can't always get what you want, but time is on your side. The biggest knock against MongoDB is that it isn't profitable yet.
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and the numerous solutions AMD has announced for the data center market. Nick Rossolillo is excited about the vast opportunity accelerators provide AMD.