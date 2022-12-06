U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.66
    -30.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,822.75
    -124.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,098.28
    -141.66 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.68
    -6.54 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.64
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    -0.0330 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6700
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,989.84
    -192.75 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.54
    -1.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.94
    -11.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Stocks edge lower after yesterday’s market rout

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

Recommended Stories