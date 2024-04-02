Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    5,205.81
    -37.96 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,170.24
    -396.61 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,240.45
    -156.38 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.04
    -37.80 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.23
    +1.52 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    2,297.30
    +40.20 (+1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +1.12 (+4.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0771
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3650
    +0.0360 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2578
    +0.0027 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.5710
    -0.0620 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    66,021.51
    -3,430.32 (-4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.09
    -17.53 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,838.91
    +35.82 (+0.09%)
     

Stocks end day lower, 10-year Treasury yield moves higher

Jared Blikre and Julie Hyman

The major stock market averages (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) ended Tuesday's session lower, setting the tone for a gloomy start to the second quarter. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights the session's market action while Jared Blikre reviews the day's sector leader and laggards.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

