Stocks end the week lower after another hot inflation reading

All three of the major averages (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^IXIC) closed lower both on Friday and for the week following another surprising inflation report. It caps off a wild few days of trading in which hotter-than-expected CPI data sent stocks plunging, but some companies, like Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Lyft (LYFT), saw their stocks end the week significantly higher.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Josh Lipton, and Jared Blikre recap the market action.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich