Stocks end the week off session lows, health care stocks among market leaders

One day after Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock bounced higher on news of a big 737 plane sale to the parent company of British Airways and Iberia (the International Consolidated Airlines Group), shares of the airplane-building juggernaut are falling 7.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET. The reason: Boeing may be encountering turbulence at higher altitudes. Earlier on Thursday, the big news around Boeing was the company's announcement that International Airlines Group has agreed to buy 25 Boeing 737-8-200 aircraft and 25 737 MAX 10 jetliners -- and taken out an option to buy as many as 100 more planes besides.