Stocks entering 'show me the money' earnings season: Strategist

Investors are beginning to adjust their interest rate cut expectations, with many pushing back their initial forecasts to much later in the year. But it's not just the Federal Reserve driving the markets. Earnings are now expected to take their turn in the driver's seat.

Roundhill Investments CEO Dave Mazza joins The Morning Brief to give insight into investing while uncertainty over when the Fed will cut interest rates takes hold over Wall Street.

Mazza elaborates on what investors are looking for when considering investments: "The S&P is off 4% of the all-time high, but people are freaking out, for good reason because it's been a steady path forward in 2023 and unexpectedly in 2024. But this earnings season-- it's cliche to say that every season is important. This is the 'show me the money' earnings season because valuations have increased so much across the market. If earnings don't come, to the extent that people are looking for, particularly from the Magnificent Seven, which has lifted earnings for the broader market, it's difficult to see actually the ability for markets to continue to go higher."

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino