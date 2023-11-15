Stocks extend gains, retail sector trends higher

Stocks are extending their rally from Tuesday, with gains led by small cap stocks as bond yields rebound and defensive sectors and retail outperform. Target (TGT) shares surged on its third-quarter earnings beat, exhibiting resilience in consumer spending, while Tesla (TSLA) stock continues to see gains.

Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the market and sector action.

