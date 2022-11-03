Stocks extend losses following the Fed’s inflation commentary
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving following the Fed’s FOMC meeting.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving following the Fed’s FOMC meeting.
Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.
Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.
Intrepid Potash (IPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -37.42% and 4.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Aurinia (AUPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 46.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."
Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?
Midstream-giant Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is having an excellent year. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently released its third-quarter results, delivering 20% earnings and cash flow growth.
The U.S. EV maker delivered 83,135 cars in September, setting a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019. Tesla was the second best-selling electric vehicle maker in China last month after BYD Co, which shipped 217,518 cars, the CPCA said. Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market.
The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.
Economic headwinds continued to put pressure on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the third quarter. The holiday season is typically a period of robust growth for ad-based businesses, but Roku says brands are still reducing ad spend due to economic uncertainty. Roku is a pioneer in streaming technology.
Transocean (RIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 60% and 7.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
CommScope (COMM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.17% and 3.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -800% and 0.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2022 dividend.
It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 299 in the period ending October 31, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,687 Bitcoin.
In this article, we discuss the top 10 large-cap stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. Goldman Sachs is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company. The firm operates through Investment Banking, Global Markets, […]