Stocks extend losses at open, health care sector in the green
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Wednesday.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Wedbush analyst’s note downgrading Carvana stock to Underperform from Neutral.
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell into both categories, and its punishment was swift and severe, with the stock shedding 74% of its value since late last year. If investors had a holiday wish list related to MongoDB, it would undoubtedly include a beat and raise, strong growth, and maybe even a little profitability for their stocking. When the company released its financial results, MongoDB put plenty of presents under the tree, delivering everything on shareholders' wish lists -- and more.
While there's no certain way to do this, one idea worth exploring is investing in more dividend stocks. While dividend stocks can fall the same way as shares without dividends, many of them continue paying dividends as their share prices dip. While there are plenty of high-quality dividend stocks, one top idea is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
Carvana Co. shares were falling about 30% in morning trading Wednesday after Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral, writing of his view that the company's bankruptcy risk is rising. He mentioned a
AGNC's yield is well above those of the market and the average REIT, but there are good reasons for that and grounds for caution.
If you're looking to invest money, you may want to consider high-dividend stocks. Dividends are regular distributions that companies dole out to their shareholders. High dividends simply mean that whatever money is returned to shareholders, generally each quarter tends to … Continue reading → The post 10 High-Dividend Stocks to Consider appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Dividends are not only great tools to build wealth, but they can provide income while still helping your portfolio grow. Passive income from stocks means cash in your pocket without having to sell shares of the companies you invest in. When searching for great dividend stocks, the consumer goods sector is a great hunting ground because consumer goods companies create products that people tend to buy regardless of how the economy is doing.
The metaverse and the companies working to bring it into existence were one of those big 2022 disappointments as many metaverse stocks lost a significant portion of their value this year. To that end, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) should benefit from that rebound.
Investors have had a gloomy outlook about the stock market in the first part of the week, and Wall Street looked poised to suffer a third straight day of declines based on early morning performance. Stock index futures were down across the board, with market participants pointing to economic pressures around the world as the root cause. Both Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) rely on a healthy consumer economy, and both companies saw their share prices fall significantly in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few...
Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and a few reasons to remain bullish on the stock. The company has tailwinds in various industries that can accelerate its revenue growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
GE is breaking itself up into three businesses. Oppenheimer upgraded the conglomerate to Buy from Hold Tuesday with a $104 price target.
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) made it through our "Recent Price Strength" screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.
Home improvement retailer Lowe’s is planning a new $15 billion stock buyback as it prepares to update investors on its outlook. The stock buyback has no expiration date and comes in addition to the previous program that reached $6.4 billion. Like most retailers, Lowe’s has been hammered this year by the fastest inflation in 40 years and rapidly rising interest rates.
Today, we utilized our Zacks 'First Profit' screen to identify potentially winning stocks that turned things around recently and might continue to improve in December and beyond.