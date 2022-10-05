Stocks fight for gains in shaky intraday session, energy sector closes in the green

Motley Fool

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) had tumbled 8.1% as of 10:38 a.m. ET Wednesday as investors prepared for the worst following reports bondholders were circling their wagons to protect themselves from a potential debt reorganization. While the retailer had previously secured some $850 million in liquidity as of the end of last month from new loans it secured from banks and other lenders, it is considering how best to restructure its debt portfolio. Bondholders are worried any changes to the debt structure would harm their own interests in the event of a bankruptcy filing.