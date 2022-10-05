Stocks fight for gains in shaky intraday session, energy sector closes in the green
Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre breaks down today's market action, which saw the S&P 500 close lower after two days of gains.
The volatile market has investors playing it safe.
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.1% at 11:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday after defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market. AMC surprised investors earlier this year by taking a 22% stake in Hycroft in exchange for a $28 million cash infusion. Metals investor Eric Sprott invested a similar amount into Hycroft in return for the same percentage ownership position.
Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.
These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have now plunged more than 20% in less than 20 days. There are several reasons for that, but a new catalyst now has the drop gaining momentum. Today's move lower was sparked by the news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reversed course and now intends to follow through with his bid to purchase Twitter for his original offer price of $54.20 per share.
DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.
Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date. That said, there are many good companies operating in the space whose sha
Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Energy Transfer (ET) are going to benefit from the increasing global demand for liquified natural gas.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) had tumbled 8.1% as of 10:38 a.m. ET Wednesday as investors prepared for the worst following reports bondholders were circling their wagons to protect themselves from a potential debt reorganization. While the retailer had previously secured some $850 million in liquidity as of the end of last month from new loans it secured from banks and other lenders, it is considering how best to restructure its debt portfolio. Bondholders are worried any changes to the debt structure would harm their own interests in the event of a bankruptcy filing.
Many investors believe Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the best companies in the world, and I'm not here to argue against that proposition. While many stocks have seen their valuations come down, Apple's has stayed elevated. Additionally, economic headwinds are popping up that could spell disaster for Apple.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were down over 4% this morning before rallying. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers cut his growth estimates for the next three years, citing weakening demand in the PC market that might spill over to the data center market, a key driver of growth for the chipmaker. In AMD's last earnings call in early August, CEO Lisa Su mentioned that the company's next-generation 5-nanometer Genoa server central processing unit (CPU) was experiencing very strong customer pull.
Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded roughly 5% lower as of 11:53 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and the artificial-intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) both traded about 6% down. Yesterday, stocks rallied after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark interest rate by only 25 basis points instead of the 50-point hike that was expected.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley upgrading Ford from Equal to Overweight.
Shares of the video streaming platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were sliding today, reversing their gains from yesterday. Investors appear to be reacting to some jobs data that indicated that the labor market is still resilient. A strong labor market could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates.
Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.
(Bloomberg) -- One giant options transaction may have sparked the S&P 500’s bounce on Wednesday, according to Wells Fargo & Co. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks on Shaky Ground Fail to Keep Earlier Gains: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe trade, which involved buying and selling
Lumen Technologies shares tumbled Wednesday after an analyst at Wells Fargo cited concerns over risks to the telecommunication company’s dividend. Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow downgraded shares of Lumen (ticker: LUMN) to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut his12-month price target to $8 from $12.50. Shares of Lumen fell 10% Wednesday to $7.22 and were on track for their lowest close since September 1991.
Tilray and SNDL are both down by over 59%, and Aurora's shares are performing even worse, losing more than 77% of their value. Considering that the market-tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is only down by around 21.9%, it's no shock that shareholders are second-guessing their investments in these so-called growth stocks, nor is it surprising that potential buyers are hesitating to start new positions. In fact, with the exception of SNDL, their quarterly gross margins have actually gotten worse over the last three years.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) did not have a great month in September as its stock price plummeted 33.5%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. September was the cruelest month since the pandemic, as the S&P 500 fell 9.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off by 8.8%. Annaly Capital, a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), was considerably worse than the overall market as it proved to be a difficult month for housing stocks.
The e-commerce giant has just made a decision that suggests the health of the economy is not improving.