Stocks lean toward 3rd consecutive losing week ahead of Friday's close
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith discusses how stocks are performing into the end of the trading week.
The major stock market indexes relinquished morning gains in afternoon trading on Friday, dropping to lows for the day. Market players hit the exits on news that Russia will suspend natural gas pipeline shipments to Germany. The Nasdaq changed course, now down 0.5%. The S&P 500 has shed 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 0.2%. The Russell...
In this article, we will discuss some of the best stocks to buy according to Dave Smith, Chief Investment Officer at investment management company Rockland Trust. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also look at Long-Term Analyst: Buy These 5 Stocks. David Smith has been in the financial services industry for over […]
(Reuters) -Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC has made an offer to acquire as much as $2 billion of property from Kohl's Corp and have the U.S. retailer lease back its stores, according to people familiar with the matter. Oak Street's interest offers Kohl's another chance to cut a deal after negotiations to sell itself to Franchise Group Inc, owner of the Vitamin Shoppe, for almost $8 billion fell through in July over the department store operator's deteriorating business prospects. Oak Street had sought to help finance Franchise Group's bid.
Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends too.
Hotels were a great buy during COVID-19. Now that growth story is over, and I've bought shares of a fast-grower in South America.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest cut its stake in Nvidia ahead of the graphic chipmaker's results last month. Now it's snapped up the stock which has dropped to a 52-week low.
Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Energy Transfer LP (ET). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Fast-growing cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported strong fiscal second-quarter results earlier this week. Its fiscal second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share both came in higher than analysts' consensus forecasts, as annual recurring revenue soared 59% year over year, surpassing $2 billion for the first time. While it's true that CrowdStrike's business has been firing on all cylinders, there has been significant pressure on growth stocks in 2022 as investors appear to be more sensitive to valuation risk.
Ready to go bottom fishing again? Any good angler can tell you that there’s plenty of good eating just waiting at the bottom of the creek, or the pond, or the lake. The same concept also holds for stocks – investors can always find some quality equities down at the market bottoms. Stocks get down there for a multitude of reasons, and the reasons aren’t always related to any fundamental flaw in the company or its share trading policies. Sometimes, it’s some idiosyncratic business move, or over-re
Investors need to pay close attention to Upstart (UPST) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.
In this article, we discuss 10 China stocks in Ray Dalio’s portfolio. If you want to skip our analysis of Dalio’s stance on China, go directly to 5 China Stocks in Ray Dalio’s Portfolio. Ray Dalio, the billionaire chief of Bridgewater Associates, shared his thoughts on China in a series of tweets on August 31. […]
The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,
Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, OrganiGram Holdings, and Tilray Brands are all in the red yet again today.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in intraday trading.
For years, people have kept an eye on what stock market pros like Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and others were buying. In recent years, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, rose to prominence as her ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) skyrocketed in value with timely investments in companies like Tesla, Roku, and Coinbase Global. Wood was active in August, adding to several long-standing positions in the ARK Innovation ETF.
A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.
In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 10 stock picks of Zweig-DiMenna Associates. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see Top 5 Stock Picks of Zweig-DiMenna Associates. Joe DiMenna is the managing director of Zweig-DiMenna Associates, which he co-founded between in 1984 with Martin Zweig. He […]
Kinder Morgan (KMI) generates stable fee-based revenues from its vast network of midstream infrastructure.
Moderna (MRNA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.