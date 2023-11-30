Stocks look to close out big month, Salesforce jumps on earnings: Yahoo Finance Live

The Wall Street Journal

Occidental Petroleum is in talks to buy CrownRock, a major energy producer in the west Texas area of the Permian basin, continuing a frenzy of deal making in the oil patch. A deal for the closely held company, which could be valued well above $10 billion including debt, could come together soon assuming the talks don’t fall apart or another suitor doesn’t prevail, according to people familiar with the matter. CrownRock owns more than 80,000 net acres in the northern part of the Midland Basin in Texas, part of the Permian, the largest oil producing region in the U.S. It is led by Texas businessman and billionaire Timothy Dunn, and backed by the private-equity firm Lime Rock Partners.