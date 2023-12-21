Advertisement
Stocks look to recover after worst day since October: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

Wall Street is looking for a win this morning after the major averages (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) closed sharply lower yesterday, ending a nine-session winning streak. Investors are keyed in this morning on several economic reports including GDP and jobless claims. Oil (CL=F) is also in focus this morning after strong production numbers out of the U.S. outweighed growing supply concerns over escalating tensions in the Red Sea. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Micron (MU), Paramount (PARA), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

Key guests include:
9 a.m. ET - Mark Zandi, Moody's Analytics Chief Economist
10:10 a.m. ET - Carole Streicher, KPMG Head of Deal Advisory & Strategy
10:40 a.m. ET - Chris Tomasso, First Watch Restaurant Group CEO
11 a.m. ET - James Liu, Clearnomics Founder & CEO

