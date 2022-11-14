Stocks lower to session lows, sectors lag ahead of closing bell
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at how markets settled to start the week.
The Dow rose after remarks by a Fed official about slowing rate hikes. Big box retailers and tech giants are on tap with earnings.
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses a New York Times report that Amazon is planning to cut thousands of workers amid a broader slowdown in tech.
Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Scion Asset Management's Michael Burry, known for his timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, added five new companies to his portfolio in the last quarter including prison operator CoreCivic, filings released on Monday showed. The move comes after fund manager Burry dumped a dozen positions in the second quarter, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc. A regulatory filing on Monday showed he bought roughly 1.5 million additional shares in Geo Group in the third quarter.
Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.
Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.
The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company, was tumbling today after a new report was published saying that the company has laid off 10% of its workforce over the past six months. A report published by The Information today said that Sea has laid off more than 7,000 of its employees over the past six months. The news comes after Sea reported disappointing second-quarter results back in August, which has contributed to the company's share price decline of 39% since then.
Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.
This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?
After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names
The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S. It currently owns 111 properties in 19 states. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 7%. IIP has increased its dividend by 12x since 2017.
Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.