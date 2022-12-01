Stocks mixed ahead of the closing bell
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith looks at how markets are faring in the final hour of trading.
Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the economic trajectory surrounding the Fed's latest rate hike comments, the market outlook, and the forward forecast for the S&P 500.
Leidos (LDOS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.
“The pandemic has adversely affected mental health in youth, but we didn’t know what, if anything, it was doing physically to their brains,” a study author said.
Stanley Black (SWK) is grappling with weakness in the Tools & Outdoor segment, supply-chain challenges, raw material cost inflation and foreign exchange woes.
John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Matt Miskin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the last month in markets, Fed policy, and where investors should make allocations in their portfolios.
Gold futures on Thursday post their biggest one-day gain since April 2020 to top $1,800 an ounce, buoyed by a retreat by the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.
After logging in back-to-back monthly gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average entered into a new bull market, rallying 20% from its September lows.
Economist and Obama-era economic adviser has been named the next president of the Chicago Fed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Thursday after cool inflation data. Dow Jones stock Salesforce and Dollar General dived on earnings.
Stocks traded modestly lower compared to Wednesday's big move higher. The Dow struggled the most while the Nasdaq held near break-even.
U.S. stocks barreled lower Thursday in a downbeat start to December as fears of a recession appeared to outweigh easing inflation and signals of a slower pace and magnitude of rate increases as soon as later this month.
All eyes have been on the economy this year, with investors and consumers alike looking for any indication that things are on the mend. With that as a backdrop for the day's trading session, e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) climbed 5.5%, cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) jumped 3.8%, and cloud-centric database provider MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rallied 3% as of 12:22 p.m. ET. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news about these businesses.
In a report disclosing an unspecified short position, Fuzzy Panda Research said nearly all of the $825 million Fisker has in cash "is tied up" in guarantees to its manufacturing partner Magna Steyr, the Austrian unit of Magna International Inc. The guarantees include Fisker paying for Magna's tooling costs as well as manufacturing margins and direct manufacturing costs, the short seller said, citing interviews with former employees.
Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.
In this article, we discuss the top 20 stocks in the Bill Gates stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gates portfolio, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 5 Stocks. Bill Gates is one of the most well-known personalities in the world of finance even though […]
Shares of G-iii Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) were plunging after the company best known for licensing brands like Calvin Klein, DKNY, and Tommy Hilfiger missed profit estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and slashed its guidance for the year. It also said it was losing the Calvin Klein and Hilfiger licenses. Revenue rose 6% to $1.08 billion in the quarter, which topped the consensus at $1.06 billion, but the company ran into inventory management problems as, like other retailers, it stocked up on merchandise in anticipation of supply chain delays that never materialized.
Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.