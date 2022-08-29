U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,030.61
    -27.05 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,098.99
    -184.41 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,017.67
    -124.04 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.94
    -16.89 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.84
    +3.78 (+4.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    -0.19 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1704
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7230
    +0.9710 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,160.38
    +141.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.62
    +11.73 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Stocks move to the downside at the close, yield curve shift puts pressure on tech sector

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ^FVX
  • ^GSPC
  • SPY
  • QQQ
  • ^IXIC
  • ^TNX
  • ^TYX

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are trading into the closing bell on Monday.

Recommended Stories