Stocks move higher at the open ahead of Fed minutes
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how stocks are moving Wednesday following the opening bell.
The world's largest miner by market value said it made a net profit of $6.46 billion in the six months through December. It made a profit of $9.44 billion in the same period a year earlier, when strong commodity prices boosted its bottom line.
U.S. stocks rose modestly early Wednesday following a broad-based sell-off to start the short week as investors await a readout of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes due out in the afternoon.
The Dow Jones rose Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. Nvidia earnings are due out late.
Transocean (RIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -157.89% and 0.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Fiverr (FVRR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 0.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $21.88, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.
Michael Burry's fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry's success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn't been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either.
Medifast (MED) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 69.72% and 9.96%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they've been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession.
The chairman of the Board of Directors of the second largest Swiss bank is under investigation by the Swiss authorities.
Intel announced Wednesday it will be cutting its quarterly dividend by 66%, saying the move “reflects the board’s deliberate approach to capital allocation.” Intel (ticker: INTC) announced in a news release that it will be cutting its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents a share , down 66% from its previous dividend of 36.5 cents.
Matador (MTDR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.67% and 8.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, slashed its dividend payment to the lowest level in 16 years in an effort to preserve cash and focus on a turnaround plan.
"We are setting the foundation for significant operating leverage and free cash flow growth," said CFO David Zinsner.
Overstock (OSTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 13.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Nvidia will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday with analysts expecting gaming revenue to sink.
Morningstar says two factors can indicate stocks with safe dividends: economic moats and distance-to-default scores.
Intel on Wednesday said it is slashing its dividend by about two-thirds as the chip maker seeks to cut $3 billion in costs this year. The Santa Clara, Calif., company said it is lowering its quarterly payout by nearly 66%, to 12.5 cents from 36.5 cents, as the board adjusts its capital-allocation strategy amid economic uncertainty. The new dividend rate, equal to 50 cents a year, represents an annual yield of about 1.92% based on Tuesday’s closing share price of $26.06, down from 5.6%.
Camping World (CWH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1,900% and 2.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?