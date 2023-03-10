Stocks move lower after U.S. adds 311,000 jobs in February
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading on Friday.
The February jobs report showed stronger-than-expected hiring, but wage growth, a key to Fed policy, was tame. The S&P 500 fell.
Wall Street is looking for signs of a labor market slowdown ahead of a potential recession.
The Dow Jones dropped Friday on a strong jobs report. Silicon Valley Bank crashed 66% on growing fears of a bank run.
Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.
SVB stock halted, craters 60% as parent of Silicon Valley Bank seeks buyer after being unable to raise $2.25 billion to stem liquidity crisis
(Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank
The struggles of SVB Financial are spooking investors across the banking world, highlighting the new risks posed by rising interest rates.
(Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group shares extended their plunge before being halted in premarket trading for pending news as prominent venture capitalists recommended companies withdraw their money from the lender, sparking further worries over its financial health and liquidity in the wider banking sector.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Compa
Traders also pared expectations for the Fed to ultimately raise rates any higher than 5.5%. "This report screams soft landing and looks to be a pretty good one for the Fed," said Omair Shariff of Inflation Insights. With wage gains slowing and the unemployment rate ticking up due to more people entering the workforce even as employers added jobs, he said, "in the current environment, this is basically what the Fed is hoping to see."
Shares of the company, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, were the worst performer in the S&P 500 on Thursday.
(Bloomberg) -- Unease is spreading across the financial world as concerns about the stability of Silicon Valley Bank prompt prominent venture capitalists including Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund to advise startups to withdraw their money.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason T
