U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,890.30
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,131.13
    -123.73 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,229.19
    -109.17 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.15
    -25.44 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.86
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.40
    +30.80 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    +0.56 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    +0.0102 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    -0.2170 (-5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0178 (+1.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4290
    -1.7330 (-1.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,836.85
    -1,859.76 (-8.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.90
    -2.93 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,739.67
    -140.31 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
Catch up:

The U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.6%.

Stocks move lower after U.S. adds 311,000 jobs in February

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading on Friday.

