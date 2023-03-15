Stocks moving in extended trading: Credit Suisse, Adobe, Five Below
Yahoo Finance anchor Seana Smith reports on some of the most active stocks in after-hours trading.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.
Sources familiar with the matter say former Silicon Valley Bank customers are looking to put their money in the safest institution possible.
Some hedge funds reaped a bonanza when AMC’s shareholders voted to allow the movie-theater chain to sell more common shares. Retail investors were on the losing side.
Vacasa is trying to achieve profitability in 2023 while homeowners are leaving its platform, and it's forecasting that gross booking values will decline. Tough stuff.
High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.
In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil
(Bloomberg) -- America’s largest owner of local sports channels filed for bankruptcy after its efforts to pivot its business model were stymied by its unwieldy balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm
Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.
U.S. oil prices dropped Wednesday to their lowest levels since December 2021 and energy stocks responded.
(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Marke
CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.
Shares of Charles Schwab Corporation got caught in the SVB Financial Group vortex in recent days. Prices plunged from around $80 to just $45 shares in just a few trading sessions. SCHW has bounced a bit but the $64,000 question is whether this stock is a buy, a hold, or still a sell after the recent steep decline.
American Public Education (APEI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 0.20%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
PacWest (PACW) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.
“Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe.” As guarantees go, they don’t come much better than a personal one from the US president – delivered from the White House lectern too, for added punch.
The Boeing-Saudi aircraft deal is one of the largest in the planemaker's history. BA stock fell early Wednesday after a three-day rally.
Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio says the Silicon Valley Bank collapse signals more turbulence ahead for the venture-capital industry and beyond.
In the latest trading session, United States Steel (X) closed at $26.80, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day.
Regulators said they would provide liquidity to Credit Suisse, if necessary, offering a lifeline to the lender hard hit by concerns over its financial health.