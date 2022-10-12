Stocks moving in after hours: Applied Materials, Duck Creek, Victoria's Secret, DWAC
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.
Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an AI-powered lending platform, were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be looking at the company's recent share price declines and thinking that now is a good buying opportunity. Shares of Upstart have crashed over the past six months, falling 73% as investors have been worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes as it tries to tamp down inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a day of choppy trading with a 0.1% drop. The morning's 0.2% uptick faded early, but the index built momentum after the Fed's minutes release at 11 a.m. ET. The Fed's minutes on Wednesday showed that the path to higher interest rates remains intact.
Cannabis could be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, but not all weed stocks will be winners.
Analysts at Cowen Group and Morgan Stanley see significant upside for investors that own these Warren Buffett stocks.
BeiGene stock catapulted Wednesday after the company's leukemia treatment beat out a blockbuster drug from Johnson & Johnson.
Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “
Nvidia Corp. and Intel Corp. threw down Wednesday as the two chip makers released new gaming cards with the GPU leader targeting elite, high-performance gamers, while Intel sought to appeal to budget gamers looking for slightly better performance than Nvidia's last generation of cards.
I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Tesla (TSLA) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$3.3m worth of Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK...
In this article, we shall discuss the top 12 picks in Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American financier and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer […]
Alcoa (AA) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
SQM (SQM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
The head of the World Health Organization made his strongest comments yet about the devastation being caused by long COVID and urged world leaders to launch immediate and "sustained" efforts to tackle the 'very serious' crisis.
Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (CWBHF) (CA:CWEB) shares are rallying by nearly 23% after the company said it inked an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball to become the first official CBD in the sport. Major League Baseball also marks the first major professional sports league to form a sponsorship agreement with a CBD company, Charlotte’s Web said. Charlotte’s Web products which receive the NSF Certified for Sport designation of safety standards and are cleared for promotion across MLB events and media platforms.
Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year as the Federal Reserve pursues an aggressive path of interest rate hikes to bring down stubbornly high inflation. Those actions, designed to cool the economy sufficiently to curb price pressures, have weighed heavily on the interest-rate-sensitive housing sector as expectations for Fed tightening have led to a surge in Treasury yields. The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose by 6 basis points to 6.81% for the week ended Oct. 7 while the MBA's Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, fell 2.0% from a week earlier and is down roughly 69% from one year ago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday on hot inflation data. Minutes from Federal Reserve's policy meeting are due out today.
After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive
“After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.