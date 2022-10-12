U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,577.03
    -11.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,210.85
    -28.34 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,417.10
    -9.09 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.76
    -5.15 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.10
    -2.25 (-2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.10
    -5.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    -0.49 (-2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1101
    +0.0126 (+1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8610
    +1.0620 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,177.13
    +137.54 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.26
    +1.54 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Stocks moving in after hours: Applied Materials, Duck Creek, Victoria's Secret, DWAC

Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

