Stocks moving in after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Disney, WWE
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights tickers making the biggest moves in after-hours trading.
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights tickers making the biggest moves in after-hours trading.
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading as U.S. inflation cools for a sixth-straight month.
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Presley, who inherited Elvis Presley's fortune, once claimed she had suffered an "11-year odyssey to financial ruin."
Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.
The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.
The global electric vehicle (EV) industry can generate $1.1 trillion in sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will end up a winner.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock tumbled in early trading on the Nasdaq Friday, as investors considered whether new price cuts on some of Tesla's most popular cars might indicate waning demand -- and imperil profits at Tesla. Investors at General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford (NYSE: F) are fretting as well, as shares of those two car giants slide 4.5% and 6%, respectively. Shouldn't "bad" news for Tesla be good news for its competitors?
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.
Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for UnitedHealth following fourth-quarter earnings.
YouTube Host Matt Kohrs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss meme stocks, volatility, trading opportunities for investors, Bed Bath & Beyond, and the outlook for retail traders in 2023.
European planemaker Airbus said it had withdrawn from a U.S. government-named panel reviewing Boeing’s safety processes and how they influence Boeing safety culture after two fatal 737 MAX crashes in recent years killed 346 people. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) panel named last week includes MIT lecturer and aerospace engineer Javier de Luis whose sister was killed in a MAX crash, as well as experts from NASA, the FAA, labor unions, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, GE Aviation and FedEx Express.
Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.
General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.
When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion -- which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.
Investors have been taking a risk-on approach this week, sending markets higher led by the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index. As of midday Friday, the Nasdaq was higher by about 4% for the week, or about double the gain of the S&P 500 index. One speculative growth stock that is blowing away even the Nasdaq returns for the week has been hydrogen fuel company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).
Tesla recently cut its car prices in the U.S. and Europe by up to a whopping 20% on certain models, some of which can qualify for the clean energy tax credit -- that is, if they are delivered before...
Shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) are soaring 17.1% at 10:29 a.m. ET after the instrumentation hardware and software products company announced it was undertaking a strategic review of its business, including the possible sale of the company. National Instruments says it has been approached by several parties interested in buying the business. National Instruments' stock has been trading in a fairly narrow range over the past five months as uncertainty about the global economy has kept a check on what otherwise seemed a solid, growing business.
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) initially rose and then were falling today after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has been quietly cutting jobs and reducing some employees' hours. Shares of the online car-selling platform company were down by 6.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET. In a new report today, The Wall Street Journal said that Carvana is cutting more jobs and scaling back the hours of some employees to 30-hour, four-day work weeks.
Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals lost three-quarters of their value, hitting a multi-year low, after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said it was throwing in the towel on its most advanced program. + Oramed late Wednesday said its lead product candidate, the oral insulin drug ORMD-0801, missed the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study in patients with type-2 diabetes, and that it would share its plans for the drug once full study data is available. + In a filing Thursday wi