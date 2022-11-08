Stocks moving in after hours: Disney, AMC, Affirm, Novavax, Marathon Digital
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.
Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's fourth-quarter earnings results.
A prominent cryptocurrency token has plummeting, with nearly 50% wiped from its value in the last 24 hours, causing a major rout across crypto markets.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts reported are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting
Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling today on several bits of news that are causing pessimism among investors. An analyst cut his price target for Nio's stock today, just a few days after a new report said that China isn't rolling back its strict zero-COVID policy. All of the news worried some investors, pushing the EV stock down 4.1% as of 10:57 a.m. ET.
Delta Blockchain Fund Founder and General Partner Kavita Gupta joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Binance-FTX deal and ensuing sell-off in the crypto market.
Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.
Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre breaks down AMC's third-quarter earnings results and how investors are responding.
ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]
Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced the six-month results from the full cohort of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial. Subjects in the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) System had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP), a key secondary endpoint, compared to the sham control group. However, in the primary endpoint, RDN did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABP
The entire crypto industry, from cryptocurrencies to crypto stocks, was incredibly volatile this morning amid rumors that the large crypto exchange FTX was facing insolvency. Then, after a run on the exchange, FTX struck a deal to sell its non-U.S. operations to the crypto exchange Binance. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) also saw its shares trade as much as 17% lower today before cutting those losses in half.
Boeing (NYSE: BA) continues to show signs that its business is normalizing, and investors are taking note. It's been a rough few years for Boeing, as the company has flown through both issues with its 737 MAX and then the pandemic. Boeing is now looking to boost deliveries in order to increase cash flow and pay down some of the billions in added debt it took on during the crisis to make sure it survived.
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.
In this article, we will discuss Goldman Sachs’ cheap dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and the firm’s outlook on dividend stocks, and go directly to read Goldman Sachs’ 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks. Growth tech stocks have dominated the market for years due to their innovative products and services. However, […]
Disney reported its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close. Here's what to know.
Veru Inc. (VERU) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.
Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$239.4m (down 15...
The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.
Shares of Robinhood, the brokerage, plummeted by 15% as FTX was acquired to save it from collapsing.
After reporting earnings for fiscal Q3 the previous evening, MP stock soared 8.7% when markets reopened as investors cheered MP's beating analyst targets on both top and bottom lines. Where Wall Street had predicted MP would earn $0.30 per share (pro forma), the company reported a 20% beat -- $0.36 per share. Sales and earnings at MP Materials didn't just exceed expectations -- they grew 25% and 43% year over year, respectively, with earnings growing nearly twice as fast as sales.