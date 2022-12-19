Stocks moving after hours: HEICO, Stitch Fix, American Airlines, fuboTV
Yahoo Finance anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.
A Wall Street analyst warns that things could get even worse for the e-commerce and cloud giant next year.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss MoffettNathanson’s 2023 profit outlook for Verizon and AT&T.
Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,
Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.
When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.
Devon Energy is at risk of a cyclical decline after a more than 15% month-over-month drawdown
Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.
Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) were pulling back today on a down day in the market and after MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock this morning. AT&T shares were down 4.1% as of 2:19 p.m. ET. Research firm MoffettNathanson lowered its rating on AT&T from market perform to underperform this morning for mostly valuation-based reasons.
Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...
The smoldering wreckage that is Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock continues to burn up the remaining value of investors as shares careen 15.9% lower as of 11:52 a.m. ET on Monday. While there was no news specific to the online used car dealer that would cause it to crash, NBC News reports that vehicle repossessions are soaring in a worrying sign for the economy. Consumers can't afford their car loans anymore, and NBC, citing data from ratings agency Fitch Ratings, says auto loan defaults are exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
In 2021, it seemed like nothing could stop the upward trajectory of big technology stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The economy was booming as COVID-19 vaccines allowed pandemic-driven social distancing measures to be relaxed, and the digital advertising market hit new heights, leaving investors optimistic about internet stocks. High inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil have turned investors from extreme optimists to pessimists -- particularly when it comes to technology stocks like Amazon, which has steadily fallen 48% year to date.
Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.
Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.
One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o
The semiconductor space has contracted over the past year. In this article, we will dissect which semi conductors are leading and which are lagging.
Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract
Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.
Warren Buffett is doing in 2022 what he's frequently done throughout his career -- beating the market. According to Wall Street, these three Buffett stocks could soar by 39% to 83% next year. Buffett himself likely didn't make the call to buy Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) for Berkshire's portfolio.
Microsoft stock is back under pressure as the market is selling off. Here's where to look for support.
In this piece, we will take a look at the top 15 3D printing companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 3D Printing Companies in the World. If there is one technology that would appear like magic to prehistoric humans, or even dwellers of the 19th century, it is […]