Stocks moving in after hours: Lyft, Block, DoorDash, Coinbase
Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.
Top Biden officials including Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are set to sit down with leading tech executives on Thursday to discuss the future of AI and Washington’s role in it.
Apple Inc on Wednesday accused patent owner Arendi S.A.R.L. of revealing secret information about a settlement agreement between them, including how much Apple paid, during Arendi's separate infringement trial against Alphabet's Google LLC. Apple asked a Delaware federal judge to impose monetary sanctions against Arendi and its law firm Susman Godfrey one day after Google defeated Arendi's $45.5 million lawsuit at the trial, which did not involve Apple.
(Bloomberg) -- After blowout results from Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. spurred huge rallies in their stocks, there are concerns the bar has been set too high for Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy Denies Ukraine Sent Drones to Hit Putin, KremlinTD, First Horizon End $13 Billion Merger as Regulators StallChina Takes the Yuan Global in Bid to Repel a Weaponized DollarPacWest Is Weighing Strategic Options, Including Possible SaleBank Drama Rages On; Apple Whipsaws After Earnings
The company reached its target of reducing some expenses by more than $100 million a quarter earlier than anticipated.
The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
(Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue and profit above Wall Street's expectations, with iPhone sales rising and wearables sales slipping less than analysts had feared despite a continuing slump in the consumer electronics market and a cloudy economic outlook. Apple said sales for its fiscal second quarter ended April 1 fell 2.5% to $94.84 billion, better than analyst expectations of a 4.4% decline to $93 billion, according to data from Refinitiv. Apple shares were up 1.6% in after-hours trading.
Its shares rose 6% after the bell as the company said the declaration of the depositary unit was ahead of schedule due to the inquiries following the report. Hindenburg had on Tuesday accused the investment firm of over-valuing its holdings and relying on a "Ponzi-like" structure to pay dividends that wiped away a fifth of Icahn's empire. "We would like to reassure our long-term unitholders that the market disruption caused by the self-serving Hindenburg report does not affect IEP's liquidity," said Carl Icahn, billionaire activist investor and chairman of Icahn Enterprises.
AMC Entertainment's (AMC) first-quarter 2023 results are likely to gain from robust Admissions, and Food and Beverage revenues.
Investors aren't convinced the banking crisis is over. And they're not making any secret of the banks they're concerned with.
Apple beat analysts' estimates on Q2 earnings on the strength if iPhone sales.
AMD stock rose after a news report said software giant Microsoft is working with the chipmaker on artificial intelligence processors.
Several banks have been exposed by surging interest rates, and there would have been catastrophic fallout if regulators failed to act, Tisch said.
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood loads up on Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange beat earnings late Thursday amid a faceoff with the SEC.
Consumer electronics giant Apple beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal second quarter on strong iPhone and services sales.
On a per share basis, the company reported a loss of 34 cents a share, while analysts estimated a loss of $1.35 a share, sending its shares up nearly 7% in extended trading. Coinbase's shares, which lost 85% in 2022, rose nearly 40% this year up to Thursday's close as cryptocurrencies gain some ground. "This is the fourth crypto cycle that Coinbase has been through and we've emerged stronger after each one," Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said.
Net sales of Mosaic (MOS) decline roughly 8.1% in Q1 on lower sales across the segments.
The interest rate on Series I savings bonds bonds for the last six months has been an impressive 6.89%. But investors looking to jump into new issue bonds are in for a letdown. According to the Treasury, the rate for … Continue reading → The post The Big I Bond Letdown Comes With a Silver Lining appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Bill Ackman, Nelson Peltz, and Jeffrey Gundlach all think the Fed is wrong about the banking system.
MercadoLibre's (MELI) first-quarter results reflect benefits from growing commerce and fintech revenues and increasing penetration of managed networks.