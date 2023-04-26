Stocks moving in after hours: Meta, Roku, eBay, Teladoc Health
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith takes a look at several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.
Meta Platforms reported revenue and earnings that beat expectations while its expenses continue to come down, sending shares soaring in after hours trading on Wednesday.
The bank is now fighting for its survival, after its strategy of winning over wealthy clients with huge mortgage loans went wrong.
A new study conducted by finance professors from the University of Florida shows the potential value of ChatGPT in predicting stock market movements. See More: A Healthier Alternative to Coffee & Energy Drinks: Pureboost Gives You Energy Without The Burnout and Exhaustion In the study, over 50,000 news headlines about companies dating back to October 2021 were fed to the chatbot, which evaluated whether the news was good, bad or irrelevant to the company's stock prices. Using sentiment analysis,
The San Francisco lender is considering a variety of alternatives to save itself.
The central bank has returned to pulling money out of the financial system following an interruption resulting from last month's troubles in banking.
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates seven times in 2022 in an attempt to combat inflation, a fight that has proved daunting. Continuing its hawkish stance in 2023, the Fed raised rates at the first two Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) … Continue reading → The post Will CD Rates Continue to Go Up in 2023? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
When it comes to achieving market-beating returns consistently, few investors have done a better job than Warren Buffett. From 1964 to 2022, his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) delivered an overall gain of 3,787,464%, dwarfing the S&P 500’s 24,708% return during the same period. Buffett’s investment strategy centers around value investing. He found high-quality companies with durable competitive advantages, invested in them when they were trading below their intrinsic value and reaped h
CEO Hans Vestburg said the phone company has mostly finished $10 billion in spending on C-bank spectrum and that it expects to be generating more cash.
It would be hard to find a buyer or create another rescue plan, but a regulatory seizure would bring its own set of problems.
When a loved one passes away, it can be an emotional experience. Unfortunately, handling the deceased's finances can add to this stress. While most people know that you need to file a final tax return for the deceased, most people … Continue reading → The post Income in Respect of a Decedent (IRD) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The stock market looks vulnerable to a correction, one that could be substantial if the economy or earnings go wrong. There's a major caveat, though.
Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.72% and 1.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Despite the early recovery seen at the start of the year, following 2022’s resolute bear, a sustained bull rally has failed to materialize since. Weighed down by an uncertain global economic backdrop and the prospect of a recession, market conditions have been volatile, with investors seeking clear signals on the market’s direction. Well, according to Carson Group chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, there are plenty of them flashing brightly right now. In contrast to those predicting rough day
The retailer's dual-track strategy borrows from approaches used in both Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 filings.
Lumen's (LUMN) Q1 performance is likely to have been affected by supply-chain woes, macroeconomic weakness and dissynergies from the sale of ILEC and Latin America businesses
Investors cheered better-than-expected results from Microsoft. But the continued fallout from first Republic hit bank stocks.
Nvidia (NVDA) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
The analysts found four financial variables that could prompt an activist attack.
Tracking-chip maker Impinj posted mixed results for the first quarter and so the company guided lower for the current period.
Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade have similar features and product offerings. TD Ameritrade has a small edge over Schwab, though Schwab acquired TD Ameritrade in 2020.