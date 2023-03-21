Stocks moving after hours: Nike, GameStop
Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith breaks down market movers in after-hours trading.
The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.
Apple stock is trying for a massive breakout, which could -- could -- trigger a yet larger rally. Here's the level to watch now.
UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.
After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there
The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.
It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.
Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in
The Dow Jones rallied even as the latest Fed meeting, led by Jerome Powell, looms. First Republic stock plunged. A Donald Trump stock surged.
It’s a huge milestone for Tesla as the EV-maker enters the blue-chip investment world. Moody’s Investor Research upgraded Tesla’s credit rating to Baa3, which is the first rung on its investment grade ladder for corporate debt, with outlook changed to stable. Previously Moody’s classified Tesla as Ba1, which is the agency’s top rating for high yield corporate, or junk, debt.
Ahead of the company's upcoming earnings call, CEO Bob Iger braced everyone for some unfortunate turns.
(Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Sees Incr
Shares of Apple are watched closely by many fundamental and technical analysts. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, I can see that prices made a low in late December/early January.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
(Bloomberg) -- For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called
Nike beat third-quarter earnings expectations , sending the stock higher in after-hours trading. Despite the strong quarter, the company’s margins continued to take a hit. “We have made tremendous progress on inventory as we position Nike for sustainable and more profitable growth,” said Matthew Friend, Nike’s chief financial officer.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.
The warehouse club shared some insight that might be useful for members and people who are considering joining the warehouse club.
AT&T saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an increase from 66 to 78. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. See if AT&T can continue to show renewed price strength and hit that benchmark.
After a tough 2022, Nvidia stock is staging a big rally. Nvidia earnings were better than feared. Is NVDA stock a buy?