Stocks moving in after hours: Okta, Veeva Systems, Five Below, GoodRx
Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.
Verizon Communications has been a disappointment to buyers, especially since March. Prices have tumbled lower and a juicy dividend has not stopped the slide lower. In this daily bar chart of VZ, below, we can see that prices plunged in April and rebounded temporarily in May and June before sinking again in July.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.
In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy under $15. The article also provides a detailed analysis of the global economy in 2022. If you want to skip that, you can go directly to Top 5 Stocks Under $15. The first half of 2022 was a tough time for the U.S economy […]
A summer U.S. stock-market rally off lows for the year seen in June shuddered to a halt in August, leaving major indexes on track for monthly losses as investors braced for the start of a traditionally unpleasant month for equity bulls.
These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.
Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.
My rent is $850/month that I split with my girlfriend, and I do not have a car payment or credit card debt. So that might mean that if you believe it will cost $500,000 to buy the home you want, you might want to want to put down at least 20% to avoid mortgage insurance, which means you’d need to save about $100,000 over and above your emergency fund.
The Dow Jones fell amid weak new jobs data. A Warren Buffett stock took a tumble. BBBY stock cratered, with AMC stock also dipping.
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat
Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are rising 3.9% at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday despite the connected-fitness equipment manufacturer announcing on Monday that it was delaying filing its annual report with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Peloton said it needs more time to evaluate charges it will be taking associated with getting rid of its warehouses as part of its restructuring. Peloton looks like it's on its last lap as sales of its equipment are plummeting, few new customers are signing up for its connected-fitness classes, and a massive $1.2 billion crater of red ink has opened up on its financial statements.
In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best electric vehicle stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the first six stocks and the electric vehicle sector as a whole, you can go directly to the 5 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now. With a rapid shift […]
Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.
There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss changes coming to Bed Bath & Beyond.
In this article, we discuss 10 rebounding Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. On August 25, the Hang Seng index rose 3.6% to close at 19,968.38, reporting its largest gain since late April. Similarly, the blue chip […]
With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.
Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.
Shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are going through a stressful time; shares have fallen to a five-year low despite the company's role as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies. The stock's plunge stems from Wall Street's concerns over Intel's aggressive manufacturing plans at a time when the economy is shaky and the industry could hit a downturn. Intel is just getting underway with a massive plan to invest billions of dollars over the next several years to revamp its fabrication (semiconductor manufacturing) operations.
In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend stocks under $50 according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historic returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds. As global financial markets suffered heavy losses this year, institutional and individual […]