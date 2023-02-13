Stocks moving in after hours: Palantir, Avis Budget Group, Denny’s
Yahoo Finance anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.
Being patient doesn't always pay off.
Data-analytics software company Palantir reached GAAP profitability ahead of schedule. Guidance, however, fell short of expectations.
Palantir Technologies Inc. logged its first-ever quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, and the company expects to continue on that trajectory this year.
Upstart's (UPST) fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to be affected by higher interest and challenging macroeconomic condition.
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher Monday, rallying a day ahead of the latest consumer-price index reading, one of the most market-moving pieces of data of the past year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 376.66 points, or 1.1%, to close at 34,245.93. The Nasdaq last week saw a 2.4% fall, ending a string of five straight weekly gains, while the S&P 500 shed 1.1% and the Dow lost 0.2%.
COVID-19 drug and vaccine developer Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) is filing for bankruptcy following a lengthy legal dispute. The biotech submitted its Chapter 11 filing, per an SEC filing, after losing an arbitration battle to billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantPharma LLC in December 2022. The filing comes after a court ruling upheld a decision of the American Arbitration Association to award millions of dollars in damages related to a legal dispute with NantCell and NANTibody. In
(Bloomberg) -- The bear market that wiped out as much as $12 trillion in US equity values is over, according to Chris Harvey at Wells Fargo & Co. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New AccusationThe head of equity strategy says th
Airbnb's (ABNB) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength in North America, EMEA and Latin America.
The move in tech stocks looks long in the tooth, BlackRock warns.
Shopify's (SHOP) fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite a challenging macro environment and raging inflation.
Palantir reported fourth-quarter results that topped Wall Street targets while its full-year 2023 revenue outlook came in below views.
The stock market's rally to start 2023 could fizzle if Tuesday's highly-anticipated U.S. inflation report dashes hopes for a quicker retreat in the cost of living in America, according to analysts.
The battered home retailer's Canadian operations is 'insolvent,' according to a court filing, and 'not profitable on a standalone basis.'
Datadog's (DDOG) Q4 results are likely to reflect the steady adoption of its cloud-based monitoring and strong tie-ups with Amazon and Microsoft.
U.S. stocks gained Monday as Wall Street clawed back from a losing week and an upcoming inflation reading kept investors on their toes.