Stocks muted at open, Amazon joins the Dow

Jared Blikre

All three of the major indexes (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) opened slightly higher on Monday as investors await the latest read on inflation, which will be released on Thursday morning. One of the big changes for investors is the makeup of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which now features Amazon (AMZN) instead of Walgreens Boot Alliance (WBA).

In the video above, Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Jared Blikre breaks down the early market action and explains why bears may have reason to worry.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich

