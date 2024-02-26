Stocks muted at open, Amazon joins the Dow

All three of the major indexes (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) opened slightly higher on Monday as investors await the latest read on inflation, which will be released on Thursday morning. One of the big changes for investors is the makeup of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which now features Amazon (AMZN) instead of Walgreens Boot Alliance (WBA).

In the video above, Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Jared Blikre breaks down the early market action and explains why bears may have reason to worry.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich