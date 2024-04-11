Advertisement
Stocks open higher following March PPI print

1
Brad Smith, Seana Smith and Jared Blikre

Stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) open Thursday higher, hoping to shake off Wednesday's CPI-driven sell-off. The Producer Price Index (PPI) reported this morning saw month-over-month inflation come in lower than expected at 0.2% while annual levels jumped 2.1%.

Morning Brief Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith examine equity market trends after the opening bell, while Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre highlights sector leaders this morning.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

