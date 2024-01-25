Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,891.28
    +22.73 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,928.76
    +122.37 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,567.52
    +85.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.80
    +19.94 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.39
    +1.30 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.00
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1340
    -0.0440 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2709
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4980
    +0.0780 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,864.70
    -118.03 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.53
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,236.47
    +9.99 (+0.03%)
     

Stocks open higher following Q4 GDP growth

Seana Smith
·Anchor

After notching record highs this past week, major stock indexes continued surging higher Thursday with the Dow (^DJI) leading gains. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and small-cap S&P 600 (^SP600) also climbed to start the new trading day.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre analyzed the uptrend, noting the outperformance by Equal Weight Indexes.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

Advertisement