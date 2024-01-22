Stocks open higher, S&P 500 on track for another record close

All three of the major indices (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^iXIC) opened higher on Monday. If stocks maintain their momentum, the S&P 500 would close at another record high. On Friday, the index notched its first record close since January 2022. Yahoo Finance's Madison Mills reports on the market open from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.