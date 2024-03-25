Stocks open lower to start the last week of Q1 2024

Stock market indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) open Monday's trading session in the red to begin the final week of 2024's first quarter. The trading week will be shortened due to the markets' acknowledgment of Good Friday on March 29.

Yahoo Finance Live checks out the morning's market action following the opening bell, taking a closer look at Boeing (BA) shares amid CEO Dave Calhoun's plans to step down later this year.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.