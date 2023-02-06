Stocks open lower, Tesla stock climbs as Apple and Microsoft slide
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Monday.
In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]
It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the
Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.
In this article, we discuss 11 best CBD stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry in 2022 had mixed results. While some new markets experienced significant growth, sales in many established markets decreased, slowing or even […]
Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]
AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.
The industrial sector is a good hunting ground for stocks that will benefit from rising inflation, specifically with railroads and defense contractors. Here is one railroad and one defense contractor with durable earnings streams to buy in February. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been a mainstay of the defense industry for decades, becoming one of the largest customers for the U.S. government and its allies.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.
The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.
Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the company now has the capacity "to do more", in an interview with WSJ that was published on Monday. Abbvie is hoping to replace the loss of revenue from Humira through its newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoqn, and has forecast sales of over $21 billion from the two products in 2027.
Silvergate Capital, Riot Blockchain and Coinbase have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.
Tesla stock rallies toward 3-month high after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raises price target by about 13%, saying China demand has swung to a 'tailwind'
Investment management company RGA Investment Advisors recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2022 was a difficult year for the market and forecasting business trends and opportunities were challenging. The firm focuses on growing companies, at reasonable valuations with demonstrable business quality. The firm also believes […]
The Dow Jones dropped 175 points Monday, as Tesla stock rallied after CEO Elon Musk's not-liable verdict and his comments on Twitter.
