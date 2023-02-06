U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,116.97
    -19.51 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,768.72
    -157.29 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,958.85
    -48.11 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,970.84
    -14.70 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.61
    +0.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.10
    +10.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    -0.0051 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.0890 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7140
    +1.5640 (+1.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,862.15
    -342.22 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.15
    +0.01 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,828.57
    -73.23 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Stocks open lower, Tesla stock climbs as Apple and Microsoft slide

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Monday.

Recommended Stories