Stocks open mixed, Intel weighs on tech stocks

Stocks are opening Friday's trading session mixed, with the tech sector moving lower on the back of Intel's (INTC) disappointing first quarter guidance. However, looking back to the October 27 lows, the Russell 2000 (^RUT), and Nasdaq (^IXIC) have continued to outperform the S&P 500 (^GSPC).

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the details.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith