Stocks open mixed, Intel weighs on tech stocks

Yahoo Finance

Stocks are opening Friday's trading session mixed, with the tech sector moving lower on the back of Intel's (INTC) disappointing first quarter guidance. However, looking back to the October 27 lows, the Russell 2000 (^RUT), and Nasdaq (^IXIC) have continued to outperform the S&P 500 (^GSPC).

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

