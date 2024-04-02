Advertisement
Stocks open Tuesday session lower, energy leads sector gains

Jared Blikre and Brad Smith

Stock market indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are seeing red across the board to start the second day of 2024's second quarter. Morning Brief anchors Jared Blikre and Brad Smith review Tuesday morning's market action, taking a closer look at small-cap equities, sector performances, and Tesla's (TSLA) stock after reporting disappointing first-quarter EV delivery figures.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

