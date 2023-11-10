Stocks rally, US-China meetings, consumer prices rise

Stocks rallied Friday afternoon as Treasury bond yield rates stabilized. Tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose more than 2%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 1.6%.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen finished two days of meetings with China's Vice Premier, He Lifeng, claiming the U.S. will not seek to decouple their economies. According to a report from Bloomberg, the Treasury Secretary will visit China again at her counterpart’s invitation sometime next year. The meetings come ahead of President Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines at the APEC summit in San Francisco next week.



Honda (HMC) will raise wages for auto workers in its U.S. facilities by 11%, starting in January of 2024. The automaker will also cut the time it takes to reach the top wage from six years to three years. The decision is in lieu of Auto Workers' deal with the Big Three Automakers - Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA)

Investors are keeping a close eye on upcoming Inflation data, with the latest reading of CPI and PPI due out next week. In addition, retail sales, housing sales, and more earnings reports will be released including Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) , and Macy's (M).



A government shutdown looms once again as the countdown to the Nov. 17 deadline for congress to pass new appropriations bills, begins. Recently elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) will have to face a very tough challenge of uniting Republicans behind a spending deal, if previous efforts are any indicator.

Video Transcript

RACHELLE AKUFFO: Let's get you up to speed on the market action as investors wrap up the week. Stocks rallying later in the day as Treasury yields stabilized. The move higher helping drive the major averages to another weekly gain. Take a look at the NASDAQ, the outperformer of the week up roughly 2% so far to close out the week.

Tech stocks also helping lift the Dow industrials. Intel and Microsoft were the top performers today. Microsoft shares hitting an all time high.

Story continues

Let's also check in on the key stories that we're watching. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking out last hour following her two days of meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. In a statement, she said both sides have agreed to intensify communication, emphasized that the two countries are not seeking to decouple their economies and committed to work together on shared challenges, including economic growth and regulatory issues.

Now this coming ahead of President Biden's meeting next week on Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders will be meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco. And it's the first time that they're meeting face to face in a year. Now, some items on their agenda will likely include the Israel-Hamas war, North Korea, and China's support of Russia during its war in Ukraine. The meeting comes as both China and the United States have tried to stabilize ties following rising tensions over technology and Taiwan.

Now the ripple effects from the UAW strike now being felt by other non-union automakers. Honda announcing it will be raising wages for autoworkers by 11% going into effect in January. Now, this follows a similar move from Toyota, which announced a 9.2% pay hike earlier this month. Honda is also cutting the time it takes to reach that top wage to three years gallons per six. That was also a change won by UAW workers in its negotiations with Detroit's Big Three automakers.

Well, next week set to be busy on the earnings and economic calendars. Investors gearing up for the next look at inflation day. Both PPI and CPI are on deck. Economists are expecting consumer prices to rise 1/10 of a percent in October versus 4/10 of a percent in September.

And retail sales are due out on Wednesday morning while housing will be in focus toward the end of the week. But home-builder confidence and housing starts out Thursday and Friday. As for earnings, it's a busy week for retail with Walmart, Target, Macy's, and Home Depot among the big names reporting.

And of course, here in Washington, Friday will be the deadline to watch as the government heads for a potential shutdown. It's the first big test for the New House Speaker Mike Johnson as he tries to get Republican support for a short-term spending deal. But it appears to be an uphill climb amid deep divisions within the party. Federal agencies are making plans for a shutdown that would shutter government services and halt paychecks for millions of federal workers and military troops.