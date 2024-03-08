Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,186.33
    +28.97 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,920.86
    +129.51 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,424.08
    +150.71 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,113.07
    +28.33 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    -0.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,177.90
    +12.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0810
    -0.0110 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2883
    +0.0074 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9050
    -0.9970 (-0.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,783.84
    +1,523.80 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,659.33
    -33.13 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,688.94
    +90.23 (+0.23%)
     
Breaking News:

US economy adds 275,000 jobs in February, topping expectations

Stocks react to Feb. jobs data, gold and bitcoin move higher

2
Jared Blikre and Brad Smith

Stock market indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) start the day off mixed — the Dow Jones Industrial Average quickly moving into the green — in response to Friday morning's positive jobs report data.

Yahoo Finance Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre monitors how sectors are also taking advantage of this news, turning his attention to the price action in bitcoin (BTC-USD) and gold (GC=F).

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement