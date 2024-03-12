Stocks rise off CPI print: What inflation means for markets

US stock markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are on the move higher upon Tuesday's market open after the February Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw inflation inch higher year-over-year.

NYSE Senior Market Strategist Michael Reinking joins Yahoo Finance's Madison Mills on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to make sense of stocks' reaction to the inflation data.

"If you kind of cherry-pick the data, there's a little bit of something for everybody depending on... what your bias is in terms of whether we're going to have a tougher time in that last mile of inflation where we're seeing a

reacceleration, or [if] things will be bumpy from here," Reinking says, underlining patterns in the labor market as Wall Street waits on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.