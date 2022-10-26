Stocks search for direction amid this week's tech earnings
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith takes a look at how markets are faring in the final hour of trading on Wednesday.
According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), mortgage applications have declined for the second straight week.
STORY: U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending last week's rally as signs of economic weakness led investors to hope the Federal Reserve might ease up on its aggressive interest-rate hikes.The Dow rose one and a third percent. The S&P 500 added a percent and change, while the Nasdaq gained just shy of a percent.A report from S&P Global showed a contraction in business activity this month, offering a hint that the Fed's barrage of steep interest rate hikes are having their desired effect.Mike Mussio, president at FBB Capital Partners, said that's raising hopes the central bank could begin slowing the pace of rate increases. "You're starting to see some data points, in terms of the broader economy, that are... continue to be - other than just inflation - that continue to be worse than expected. And, so, the expectation is you have two hundred PhD economists at the Fed that are sitting around looking at everything and thereby the more bad data there is, bad news maybe leads to good news. The good news being that maybe the Federal Reserve is done skipping two steps every time they raise rates 75 basis points. And maybe we just skip one step and then eventually we don't skip any steps at all."Shares of Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet rose ahead of their earnings reports due on Tuesday. Shares of Apple also gained. The iPhone-maker posts results on Wednesday.Shares of Tesla slid after the electric automaker cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, signaling softening demand in the world's largest auto market. And U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as Tencent, JD.com and Baidu plunged as investors worried President Xi Jinping's tighter grip on power and new leadership team would lead to ideology-driven policies that could hurt the country's private sector.
Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) Defense, Space & Security unit recorded $2.8 billion of losses on certain fixed-price development programs, driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical challenges. Q3 sales for the unit decreased 20% to $5.31 billion. Overall sales increased 4% to $15.96 billion, missing the consensus of $17.83 billion. Adjusted loss per share widened to $(6.18) from $(0.60) a year ago. Related: Boeing Wins Senator Support For Request For Waiving D
The U.S. dollar is currently perched precariously high versus the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the British pound, with far-reaching implications for global risk markets.
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down how the major indices and sectors are trading just after the opening bell.
SecurityEdge™, Business Internet and Connection Pro solutions help protect data and connected devices for Portland creative agency
Markets reporter Jared Blikre checks out the market and sector gains consolidated ahead of the closing bell, in addition to looking at cannabis, meme, and banking stocks.
China said on Tuesday it will promote foreign investment with a focus on manufacturing industries, after President Xi Jinping called in China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the Communist Party Congress that ended over the weekend. China will encourage foreign enterprises to invest in high-tech equipment and components, according to a statement published on the website of National Development and Reform Commission, China's powerful planning agency.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has reportedly slashed nearly 50 percent of the city’s anti-Asian hate crime fund, raising concerns that the issue has fallen out of priority. Harrell, the first Asian American elected into the position, defended the cut as being a result of a $140 million deficit, according to The Stranger. Last year, Seattle distributed more than $300,000 among nine local Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) organizations to combat violence.
Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.
INTC stock edged down Wednesday as the company spun off Mobileye in an initial public offering that priced above the expected range.
Supreme Court justices tend to wipe the slate clean at the start of a new term, the bruised feelings occasioned by tough cases eased by a summer break. The latest comments came Tuesday night from conservative Justice Samuel Alito, the author of the June decision that took away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. On Tuesday, Alito was answering a question at a forum at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington when he said that “someone also crosses an important line" when saying "that the court is acting in a way that is illegitimate.”
U.S. stocks were on a downbeat Wednesday after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months.
Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 36%. However, stock prices are usually...
Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.
TECHnalysis Research President and Chief Analyst Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Alphabet and Microsoft earnings as well as the outlook for tech stocks.
Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.
Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.
Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in