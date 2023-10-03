Stocks sell off, Treasury yields rise: Liz Ann Sonders on what is driving the markets

The stock market experienced a sell-off Tuesday, while Treasury yields continued to gain momentum. Investors are worried about higher for longer interest rates from the Federal Reserve and are left wondering how to handle their portfolio. Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the recent turmoil in the market as well as what signs investors should be paying attention to.

Sonders explains that "breadth statistics" are an important sign for investors to pay attention to. "If you start to see, under the surface, an improvement in breath...that would be the kind of positive divergence, positive sign, that we saw back in October, that laid the ground work for the rally that we got," Sonders said.

