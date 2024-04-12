Stocks sink on inflation worries, bank earnings: Yahoo Finance
All three of the major indexes (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^IXIC) are falling sharply on inflation worries and underwhelming earnings from three of the nation’s biggest banks, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C). Oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) are also rising on concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include gold (GC=F), BlackRock (BLK), and Apple (AAPL).
3:00 p.m. ET - Ken Leon, CFRA Research Director of Equity Research
3:15 p.m. ET - Jim Bullard, Former St. Louis Fed President & Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business at Purdue University
3:25 p.m. ET - Tom Sosnoff, tastylive Founder & CEO
4:05 p.m. ET - Nick Timiraos, Wall Street Journal Chief Economics Correspondent
4:40 p.m. ET - US Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra