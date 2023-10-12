Advertisement
Stocks slide, bond market sees big movements on CPI print

Nicholas Jacobino and Jared Blikre

Stocks are sliding while bond yields rise, most likely a reaction to CPI data showing headline inflation remained sticky for the month of September. The bond market saw big gains as the 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields rose, most notably the 30-year yield grew to over 4.8%. Yahoo Finance Reporter Jared Blikre breaks down the movements in the bond market and the S&P 500.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

