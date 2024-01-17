Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    4,716.48
    -49.50 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,143.84
    -217.28 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,749.20
    -195.15 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.86
    -24.45 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.18
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.90
    -25.30 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.42 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    +0.0420 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2670
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3840
    +1.2920 (+0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,459.08
    -535.09 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.29
    -112.05 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,477.75
    -141.43 (-0.40%)
     

Stocks slide on retail sales data, Spirit Airlines stock sinks: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

The major indices (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^IXIC) are trading lower after stronger-than-expected retail sales data has some investors thinking the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as soon as they had hoped. One of the biggest losers is Spirit Airlines (SAVE). The stock traded more than 20% lower after a judge blocked its deal with JetBlue Airways (JBLU). Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Charles Schwab (SCHW), DraftKings (DKNG), and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:05 p.m. ET - Kevin Mahn, Hennion & Walsh CIO
3:20 p.m. ET - Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO
3:45 p.m. ET - Adena Friedman, Nasdaq CEO & President
4:15 p.m. ET - Rohit Chopra, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director
4:25 p.m. ET - David Rubenstein, Carlyle Group Co-founder
4:40 p.m. ET - Jeremy Allaire, Circle Co-founder, Chairman & CEO

