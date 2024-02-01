Stocks steady after Fed sell-off, Amazon and Apple earnings on tap: Yahoo Finance Live

Barrons.com

Plug Power sent its first shipments of hydrogen fuel to Amazon.com and Walmart on Tuesday, a milestone that CEO Andy Marsh says he’s been dreaming about for a decade. Plug says the Georgia plant is the first of its kind in the U.S. But Marsh had little time to celebrate—Plug is in danger of running out of cash this year and could be unable to keep operating. In an interview on Tuesday, Marsh said he’s confident the company will emerge in a strong position by the end of the year, but the next few months could be dicey.