Stocks steady after Fed sell-off, Amazon and Apple earnings on tap: Yahoo Finance Live

Plug Power sent its first shipments of hydrogen fuel to Amazon.com and Walmart on Tuesday, a milestone that CEO Andy Marsh says he’s been dreaming about for a decade. Plug says the Georgia plant is the first of its kind in the U.S. But Marsh had little time to celebrate—Plug is in danger of running out of cash this year and could be unable to keep operating. In an interview on Tuesday, Marsh said he’s confident the company will emerge in a strong position by the end of the year, but the next few months could be dicey.
Honeywell fourth-quarter earnings show that companies can still generate growth in a difficult economy. Honeywell on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.60 from sales of $9.4 billion. “Honeywell once again demonstrated its resilience by delivering on our commitments and finishing strong in another economically challenging year,” said CEO Vimal Kapur in a news release.
MILAN (Reuters) -Luxury sports car maker Ferrari said on Thursday its revenue and core earnings would rise this year, supported by a strong order book, and after broadly meeting targets for 2023. Presenting its fourth-quarter results, the Italian company said in a statement it saw its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow this year to at least 2.45 billion euros ($2.64 billion), versus a 2.28 billion euro result in the full-year 2023. Chief Executive Bendetto Vigna said the "exceptional visibility" on the company's our order book would allow it "to look at the high-end of 2026 targets with stronger confidence".
Shell returned $23 billion to shareholders last year, said it was raising its dividend, and would continue its share buyback program.
Tobacco giant Altria Group is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. The Marlboro seller is expected to post $5.1 billion in net revenue, roughly the same as 2022’s number, according to analysts polled by FactSet Net income is expected at $2.1 million, 2% down from a year earlier. Prices of Altria’s cigarette products increased 8.7% from the year-ago period, but sales volumes fell by 11.6%.
Roche reported full-year sales and core operating profit below forecast after waning demand for Covid-19 products and currency headwinds weighed, but said it expected growth to pick up this year.
Intel is winning customers, but it will take time for revenue generation to pick up.
Over the last year, Alphabet and Microsoft's stock have soared +41% and +60% respectively and investors may be wondering if today's selloff is a buying opportunity.
Novavax aims to win with its coronavirus/flu vaccine candidate, now in clinical trials.
Amazon.com’s quarterly financial results will involve multiple moving parts, and Wall Street is feeling optimistic about all of them. Investors will be watching three points: results from the holiday selling season; progress in the Amazon Web Services cloud business and the outlook for growth there; and the continued expansion of the rapidly growing advertising segment. Strong numbers in all three areas could spur the stock higher when Amazon reports after the close of trading on Thursday.
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $3.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day.
Pfizer shares sank 43% last year.