Stocks tend to rise in December, will this year differ?

December is here and stocks tend to rally around this time, based on recent history. Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down stocks and looks closely at sectors that will most likely thrive during this season— and what this could signal for early 2024.

Blikre notes that the period between Thanksgiving and Black Monday leading up to the Christmas holidays and end of the calendar year are generally positive for stocks. with "historically bullish signals."

The question is whether we will follow that trend this year. So far, things are looking good, with communications services, consumer discretionary, financials, healthcare and energy, all moving higher, with more gains to potentially come. On the flip side: technology and real estate - two sectors that have faced challenges of late, and are interest rate-sensitive.

With softening economic growth and expectations of the Federal Reserve at minimum keeping benchmark interest rates on hold, the possibility of an overall positive end to the year for stocks is looking increasingly likely. At the same time, economists and strategists are divided on whether that will continue into 2024.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.