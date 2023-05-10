Stocks trade higher at the open as investors digest April CPI data
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading following the opening bell on Wednesday.
Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Elf Beauty and Salesforce are part of the Zacks Investment Ideas article.
The Dow Jones reversed lower Wednesday on key inflation data, with the release of the consumer price index. Airbnb plunged on earnings.
Google will host its annual developers conference Wednesday and generative AI is sure to be a hot topic.
Tesla stock performance in 2023 is a big question as Elon Musk bets on the Cybertruck and autonomous driving.
EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Microsoft Corp's $69 billion acquisition of Activision next week, with May 15 as the likeliest date, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission's imminent clearance comes nearly three weeks after the UK competition authority blocked the deal, the biggest-ever deal in gaming, over concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming. The EU antitrust enforcer is expected to clear the acquisition after Microsoft agreed to licensing deals with cloud streaming rivals including Nvidia, Ukraine's Boosteroid and Japan's Ubitus, other people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in March.
Wednesday's CPI report is the main event for investors.
Coherent (COHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -28.40% and 6.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Not so long ago, those keeping a tab on the trends of the 21st century had touted data as ‘the new oil.’ But now, Elon Musk has presented an alternative perspective, stating that lithium batteries should be considered as ‘the new oil.’ In fact, taking the analogy to its logical conclusion, on Monday, Musk was in oil-rich Texas to break ground on a lithium refinery Tesla intends to construct in Corpus Christi. The EV leader plans on splashing out $375 million on the facility so it can produce mor
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco already shells out a dividend that’s worth more than payouts from the next five largest global payers combined. That gap is now set to widen.Most Read from BloombergVanguard’s Trillion-Dollar Man Leads a Fixed-Income RevolutionTrump Liable for Sex Abuse, Must Pay $5 Million to CarrollItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Relations SourSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimGoldman to Pay $215 Million to End Case on Underpaying
U.S. consumer prices increased in April on higher gasoline costs and rents, while underlying inflation remained strong as used motor vehicle prices rebounded, potentially ensuring that the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates elevated for a while. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in March, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through April, the CPI increased 4.9% after advancing 5.0% on a year-on-year basis in March.
Everyone knows just a handful of giant stocks are driving the S&P 500's market value gains. But investors are making gains on pure growth.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
The all-new Ranger pickup will help Ford extend its leadership in the lucrative truck segment around the world.
The San Mateo, California-based company, which uses AI to verify and process loans quickly, said it would receive the capital from new and existing partners over the next 12 months, helping the firm navigate an economic slowdown. A sharp drop in demand for new loans because of high interest rates and fears of a slowdown has hammered shares of Upstart, erasing 82% of their value in the past 12 months.
Teva Pharmaceutical reported lighter-than-expected earnings for the first quarter, leading Teva stock to plunge early Wednesday.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -14% and 22.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Roblox stock plunged after the company's Q1 earnings miss. Is RBLX stock a buy right now in today's stock market?
Kinross Gold (KGC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 40% and 8.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 3.67%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?