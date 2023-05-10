U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,139.84
    +20.67 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,590.01
    +28.20 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,299.40
    +119.84 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.78
    +16.11 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.50
    -1.21 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    2,046.30
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    -0.0690 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2638
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4390
    -0.7420 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,174.53
    +567.00 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.91
    +10.28 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,738.38
    -25.71 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,122.18
    -120.64 (-0.41%)
     
BREAKING:

Inflation continues to cool: Prices rose 4.9% in April in slight slowdown

Stocks trade higher at the open as investors digest April CPI data

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading following the opening bell on Wednesday.