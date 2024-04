Stocks trade lower on geopolitical tensions: Top Takeaways

US equities (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) closed Thursday's trading session lower ahead of March's jobs data to be released Friday morning. In addition, President Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the humanitarian crisis developing in Gaza, suggesting military aid from the US could become conditional.

Yahoo Finance Head of News Myles Udland joins Market Domination Overtime to break down the top takeaways from April 4's trading day.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino