Stocks trade lower at the open as investors continue to weigh economic data
Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading following the opening bell on Thursday.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading following the opening bell on Thursday.
The Dow Jones fell Thursday after a surprise jump in first-time jobless claims. Costco slid after reporting a monthly same-stores sales drop,
Savers are in a unique position to cash in on federal interest rate increases through deposit account interest.
The S&P 500 is "significantly undervalued," says Morningstar, but making money with stocks will still be a "rough road."
In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $108.03, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day.
Stock markets offer one of the great paradoxes of life – that when conditions grow difficult and prices fall, opportunities for profit will appear. For investors, it’s a chance to cash in – after a proper look into the nuts and bolts behind a market decline. As always with stocks, informed decisions are the most likely to pan out. To jumpstart that due diligence, we can check in with Wall Street’s analysts. These are the pros, the equity experts who’ve built their reputations learning and analyz
The first quarter is behind us and it has not lacked drama. Most recently, it has all been about the banking sector and fears that in the wake of multiple bank collapses, contagion could spread and spill over to impact the global financial system. However, it appears that, at least for the time being, these concerns have been addressed. But there’s still plenty of uncertainty about with inflation still high and the prospect of a recession looming. Against this shaky backdrop, how’s an investor t
The volatility in AI stocks in recent days has been something to witness.
First Republic Bank (FRC) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions could translate into further price increase in the near term.
For months, consumers have clamored for banks to pay out more for deposits as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Now analysts say after the banking crisis shook markets last month, lenders appear to be rejigging offers in an effort to keep customers' cash parked in their accounts for longer. The promotions are running at a time when the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank last month spooked customers, prompting them to move $119 billion out of smaller institutions.
AMC Entertainment jumped and APE preferred tumbled after a court won't OK a share conversion settlement yet. That settlement sent AMC stock plunging Tuesday.
Tesla, Nikola, NIO, XPeng and Li Auto are included in this Analyst Blog.
Managers are speaking at the BofA auto conference in New York this week. The New York Auto Show begins Friday.
Lumentum, a maker of fiber-optic components, pre-announced weak March quarter results tied to an order cancellation analysts believe involved Ciena.
Silicon Valley companies are cutting back, and part of that effort means ending some of their famous perks.
The Dow rose slightly Wednesday but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell as leaders sold off. Tesla triggered an automatic sell rule. Here's what to do.
Investors are always on the lookout for ways to beat the market and can use several strategies to try and do so. Tracking the purchases made by leading investors is one way. Following the recommendations of stock experts at one of Wall Street’s most well-known banks is another. Then there’s also the option to ride the latest trend. So, when all three of these possibilities combine, investors should really take note. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the details on two stocks that tick
GameStop (GME) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.
The Federal Reserve mishandled the current interest-rate cycle, says Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz. What that means for banks, business, and investors.
Private letter rulings, commonly known as "guidances," are the bane of tax attorneys everywhere. They are very specific, vast in number and essential to understanding how tax law works. In brief, it's a written answer issued by the IRS to a … Continue reading → The post Understanding a Private Letter Ruling (PLR) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.