Stocks trend lower ahead of closing bell, communications sector leads gains
Yahoo Finance senior markets reporter Jared Blikre reviews the market action ahead of Thursday's close, examining trends across sectors and Nasdaq leaders.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding President Biden's student loan relief plan and issue a ruling in February 2023.
The price of gas in the U.S. is now cheaper than before Russia invaded Ukraine, which sent oil prices sky high.
Stocks traded modestly lower compared to Wednesday's big move higher. The Dow struggled the most while the Nasdaq held near break-even.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will help celebrate a landmark step in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s construction of a $12 billion facility in Arizona next Tuesday -- its first advanced chip plant in the US -- a White House official said, capitalizing on his efforts to reinvigorate manufacturing in a politically crucial state.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could C
RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO Kevin Nicholson and CAPTRUST Director of Investments Christian Ledoux join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recent comments made by Fed officials about interest rate hikes and the resilience of the American consumer.
U.S. stocks lagged Thursday ahead of monthly employment data as traders failed to continue momentum from a rally fueled by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s indication of a slowdown in rate increases.
MARKET PULSE Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices posting their highest settlement in two weeks. Prices got a boost as China moved to ease some COVID-19 restrictions ahead of a meeting of major oil producers set for Sunday.
The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.
The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.49% this week from 6.58% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac.
An amendment that would have added seven days of paid sick leave to the contract failed.
Despite Tesla sitting atop the EV leaderboard in the U.S., new data shows competitors are chipping away at its lead.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is getting a strong show of faith from a group that Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk once blasted for doubting the company’s prospects: Wall Street analysts. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerStocks
At one point, Costco stock was down 8% on the day. After the stock held a key support area, here's what may be next.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.
Tesla is expected to unveil its long awaited Semi, a 18-wheeler long-haul electric freight hauler, Thursday after it was first announced five years ago. Tesla stock climbed during market trading before dropping after the market closed. The Tesla Semi has been five years in the making.
General Electric Co's (NYSE: GE) board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under the ticker "GEHC." Also Read: How Boeing, GE And Raytheon Shares Are Reacting To $1.3B In New US Defense Contracts The board approved a distribution to GE shareholde
The former Speaker of the House says he opposes Biden's policies, but can't deny the accomplishments of the president's party in the 2022 midterms.
All eyes have been on the economy this year, with investors and consumers alike looking for any indication that things are on the mend. With that as a backdrop for the day's trading session, e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) climbed 5.5%, cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) jumped 3.8%, and cloud-centric database provider MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rallied 3% as of 12:22 p.m. ET. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news about these businesses.
Trading was halted for AMC after the stock saw heavy volume on Thursday afternoon.