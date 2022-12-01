U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +0.86 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    +57.20 (+3.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +1.20 (+5.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0123 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    +0.0195 (+1.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2970
    -2.7830 (-2.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,936.34
    -161.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.44
    -4.71 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Stocks trend lower ahead of closing bell, communications sector leads gains

Yahoo Finance senior markets reporter Jared Blikre reviews the market action ahead of Thursday's close, examining trends across sectors and Nasdaq leaders.

